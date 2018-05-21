Downtown Belleville finally gets a break thanks to cash

SHARE COPY LINK The Meredith Home/Hotel Belleville building is considered to be one of the finest examples of a large art deco building in Southern Illinois. The six-story building on Belleville's Public Square may be converted into senior apartments. McClatchy Provided/SWIDA

The Meredith Home/Hotel Belleville building is considered to be one of the finest examples of a large art deco building in Southern Illinois. The six-story building on Belleville's Public Square may be converted into senior apartments. McClatchy Provided/SWIDA