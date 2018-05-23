Transgender, Muslim students learn from O'Fallon school board member

O'Fallon Elementary School District 90 school board member Steve Springer finds himself a pariah, nearly immobilized by all the labels being applied to him.
Too bad someone didn't slap a label over his pie hole before he started mouthing off.
Let's review ...
His fellow Metro East Pachyderm Club members are distancing themselves from his criticism of a children's reading hour that he said served as a social justice indoctrination program because librarians read "Justice Makes a Difference: The Story of Miss Freedom Fighter, Esquire." The offending propagandist book encouraged reading and children finding ways to make the world a better place.
His fellow school board members edged away from him when he tried to get them to arm the teachers as a way to fend off a school shooter. One peer with a military background pointed out that dealing with a shooter was essentially combat, and required more training than a concealed carry class and some target shooting.
Now there are e-mails showing his interference with how the school superintendent handled a transgender student.
"The child is a girl. She needs to be referred to as a girl. I am sad she is having such problems and is confused," Springer wrote. "A child with serious 'confusion' issues needs professional assistance, and not at taxpayer expense!"
Another Springer e-mail to the superintendent was called out by a Muslim group as Islamophobic.
"Next up?? Yes, next will be a place for Mohamed to wash his little feet and face Mecca three times during the school day," Springer wrote.
The teachers' union, the Muslim group, one fellow board member and parents all called for Springer to resign. He stands fast.
"I never asked anyone on the board to support or agree with my comments and I, too, do not endorse discriminatory policies of any kind," Springer said.
Hmmmm. If it walks like a Springer, and talks like a Springer ...
The trouble is, this three-term school board member is teaching a lot of kids by example, as well as offering the transgender student and any Muslim students some of those "children learn what they live" moments.
It's great to stand up for your beliefs. It's much better if your beliefs aren't grounded in bigotry and intolerance.
Springer should stay. At least everyone knows who he is and what to expect from his minority views.
