Progressive taxes higher? Give me a break — on my taxes.

There is a dangerous rumor going around Illinois, and it’s time we address it directly and correct this misinformation.
This rumor, spread by deep-pocketed special interest groups interested in protecting their friends and donors, is that implementing a much-needed graduated income tax will mean raising income taxes for all Illinoisans.
I’d like to nip this in the bud once and for all.
The truth is that a graduated, or “fair,” income tax would give the vast majority of everyday Illinoisans a tax cut, while at the same time generating revenue for the programs on which most of us rely.
That’s because a fair tax is exactly what it sounds like — fair. Currently, Illinois’ outdated flat tax structure makes all citizens, regardless of income, pay the same exact rate. This means that people who can afford to pay the most end up paying less, leaving the rest of Illinois’ working and middle-class families to pick up the rest of the tab. Moreover, these families are hurt on multiple levels, because our inadequate revenue system means that our state dangerously under-funds the things our communities need to thrive, such as schools, hospitals, roads, human services, and universities.
Currently, an average Illinois family faces the second-highest effective income tax rate in the Midwest, while a millionaire’s tax rate is the second lowest. Now that’s an unfair tax.
A fair tax would help equalize our tax structure and result in a cut for most taxpayers. Recently, the nonpartisan Center for Tax and Budget Accountability provided a model for a fair tax structure in which 98 percent of Illinois taxpayers will see tax relief while raising $2 billion for vitally needed services.
The argument that a fair tax is somehow bad for business is also unjustified. Illinois is one of only eight states that still have a flat income tax. Aside from Indiana, we are the only state in the Midwest.
There’s a reason that most states have adopted a fair tax: it helps working people and the economy by putting more money into pockets and supporting the services most citizens need.
It’s no secret that Illinois has been devastated by a record-long budget impasse, and businesses have taken notice. Our budget woes have made our state unstable and unpredictable, and thus less competitive. A fair tax will help stabilize our state so that businesses can plan and can depend on key services and an educated workforce.
Super-rich corporations, big bankers, multimillionaires, and billionaires have gotten a lot richer thanks to changes to our federal tax code. They seem to think that the wealthy are the only people who deserve a tax break, and they’re going to fight tooth and nail to preserve the unfair advantages currently granted to them under Illinois’ tax system.
We cannot let a few voices amplified by cold hard cash drown out the interests of everyday Illinoisans. It’s past time to strengthen our state and support our middle class. We need a fair tax now.
Comments