Heart of Memorial Day is decorating graves of war dead

Memorial Day started out as Decoration Day, when the graves of the Civil War dead were decorated with flowers in the spring.
One of the first commemorations was April 25, 1866, when women in Columbus, Mississippi, went to decorate the graves of the Confederate soldiers who fell at Shiloh. There were Union graves nearby.
They had been the enemy. Their graves were bare.
The women were disturbed by the neglected soldiers who fell so far from their homes. They placed some of their flowers on the Union graves.
Death makes all equal, but the fallen deserve more attention because of the sacrifice they made. Decorate the grave of your relative, but don't forgot the soldier whose family may no longer be around to keep alive their memory.
Last Memorial Day we asked that people help remember those killed in Vietnam. The Virtual Vietnam Wall contains the names of 206 Vietnam War dead from St. Clair and Madison counties, but 43 of their photos were missing.
Many answered the call to find images of their faces. Instead of 43 images missing, now there are only 15. Four of them are new names that were missing from the wall.
We hope that the fallen can be remembered. We hope that you can take time from the mattress sales and barbecues to see if you have an old high school yearbook that maybe will help put their images with their names.
Their faces can decorate the place of remembrance. Through memory, we can keep them with us and offer a small tribute for their sacrifice.
Help find photos of these Vietnam War dead
Click on the name to upload their photo to VVMF.org
Name
Born
Died
Home
Service
Rank
Where died
7/1/46
7/24/67
East St. Louis
Marine Corps
LCPL
Quang Nam
11/12/29
4/13/66
East St. Louis
Army
SP5
Unknown
4/24/47
7/22/66
East St. Louis
Marine Corps
LCPL
Quang Tri
5/14/49
8/31/68
East St. Louis
Marine Corps
PFC
Quang Nam
10/9/49
7/9/68
East St. Louis
Marine Corps
PVT
Quang Nam
6/24/50
12/5/68
East St. Louis
Army
PVT
Quang Nam
7/26/46
9/11/66
East St. Louis
Army
SP4
Unknown
5/24/36
5/16/66
East St. Louis
Army
SSGT
Unknown
9/3/50
2/14/69
Centreville
Marine Corps
PFC
Quang Nam
7/14/44
9/20/66
East St. Louis
Navy
EN2
Gia Dinh
11/10/49
6/9/70
East St. Louis
Army
SSGT
Unknown
12/7/42
4/10/67
East St. Louis
Army
SGT
Long An
9/6/38
7/10/70
Madison
Army
SSGT
Unknown
1/29/48
6/20/68
Granite City
Army
CPL
Quang Tri
9/12/48
5/11/68
Collinsville
Army
SGT
Long An
Comments