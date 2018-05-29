Swastikas at cemetery make us rethink that 'unusual punishment' thing

Drunk teens toppling or defacing tombstones: Abhorrent, but also no surprise for an age when impulse control is weak.
But for a 34-year-old man to spray paint swastikas onto 200 grave markers just before Memorial Day is hard to fathom.
He was caught on the surveillance camera at the Glen Carbon cemetery. Not too bright? Mental? Extreme political views?
Timothy V. McLean's criminal past includes drugs and a delay in his prosecution for mental health reasons. He was charged with a hate crime for attacking the cemetery near his parents' home.
There is a reason the twisted cross is used by those with twisted political ideas. It is the opposite of the symbol for peace used in some Asian and native American cultures, and it is the symbol of the most successful terrorists in the history of the world.
We doubt the guy who painted all those stones honoring veterans, grandparents and the people who built our communities put much thought into any of his actions. He didn't even put in the effort to paint the symbols properly, but lazily painted curves instead of the sharp angles of Nazi Germany.
Too bad the Eighth Amendment prohibits "cruel and unusual" punishment. Also too bad the guy can't be made to clean up his own mess and then some.
But as in any tragedy or evil event, the good people emerge. Thanks to all who came out to Sunset Hill Cemetery to clean the grave markers of the veterans and others in time for Memorial Day.
Silver linings exist, even in acts of extreme stupidity and hate.
