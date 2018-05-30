Homeless veterans may find big help in tiny houses

Say "homeless" and one image emerges. Say "homeless veteran" and there's another image.
O'Fallon's mayor, the local VFW and U.S. Rep. Mike Bost are taking the lead in an effort to create a village of tiny houses for homeless veterans. Rather than turning their backs or saying "not in my back yard," they are embracing the concept that has worked in 18 locations including Kansas City.
Besides a temporary residence, the village would offer a community center when vets can receive services to deal with their problems and training to improve their lives. The model is one that could heal rather than just cover the wounds.
"If there was ever a group that deserves a helping hand, it is those that have served our country," O'Fallon Mayor Herb Roach said.
Good for them.
Military service helps us all, but O'Fallon especially benefits from its proximity to Scott Air Force Base. They enjoy a healthy population of military retirees, and that is a core group that you can expect to step forward and help former siblings in arms.
Here's hoping the idea becomes a reality, and that other local communities examine what they can do to boost this or their own efforts.
