Voters being asked whether they want to kill puppies?

You know those ads that sell you an image of a company rather than the company's product — "Hey, we cleaned all those ducklings after we spilled the oil" — well, Madison County appears to be engaged in a little brand marketing of its own.
Voters in November might be asked whether they think it's a good idea for the county pound to kill stray animals. Is it really a mystery what the answer will be?
Who in the world is going to support mass killing of people's lost pets?
Imagine the Facebook campaign of the pro-kill movement: "Kill stray dogs before they kill you! Stray puppies become stray dogs! Cute kittens are taking over the world and must be put to sleep!"
Besides, the Madison County Board already declared its clear intention by 2021 to become a no-kill animal facility, just like St. Clair County is doing.
So exactly what is this referendum about?
We suspect it's a little political feel-good, with county chairman Kurt Prenzler's puppy-rescuing mug figuring prominently into the picture.
Supporters are gathering signatures to place this on the ballot. It carries no weight, but rather is an expensive poll on the taxpayers' dime and a chance for politicians to look more humane.
Better that the November ballot be reserved for choices that make life in Illinois less... ruff!
