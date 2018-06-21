Illinois losing workers; we are, too, plus getting older

Illinois is losing its workforce and the population is getting older, according to new population estimates. The story is the same in St. Clair and Madison counties.
The nation grew its workforce by 450,000 people between July 2016 and July 2017, according to U.S. Census Bureau estimates. Illinois lost 41,000 working-age people.
Economist Orphe Divounguy, of the Illinois Policy Institute, said remaining Illinoisans should be worried.
“Illinois is losing its workforce to other states because of its bad economic policies. A shrinking workforce has serious implications for the long-term health of our state’s economy,” Divounguy said. "The state should be focused on making it an appealing decision for working-age people and young families to plant roots in Illinois through policies that will reduce the cost of doing business and improve living standards."
St. Clair County saw a total population loss of 7,863 between 2010 and 2017. It lost population in every age category younger than 55, and the median age went from 37 to 38.5 years old.
Madison County lost 3,911 residents. They saw a bump in the millennial population, which is similar to Chicago's numbers. They lost a large chunk of people in their older working years as the median age went from 38.7 to 40 years old.
There are two governor candidates who should be talking about addressing these losses. Do they plan to tax Illinois' way to prosperity or create a climate where young families will find good jobs and solid educations for their children?
There are two county board chairmen seeing more people vote with their feet, and not choosing them — twice as many in St. Clair County. What are their plans to reverse the trends — hoping for cargo at an expensive airport and hoping wages will rise for all those warehouse workers?
Ask the questions, or else wave goodbye to the kids and grandkids.
