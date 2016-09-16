Our society, can to act selfishly, squandering the resources that would improve the quality of life of future generations. We must ask ourselves whether we are willing to deprive ourselves of anything in order to improve the lives of those coming after us. It is our responsibility not to pass debt on to our children, it is our responsibility to pass knowledge on to them. Freedom can not last long without education.
Could that be why Sharia law doesn’t allow women to go to school?
John Schrand, Belleville
