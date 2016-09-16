Then and now

During a recent campaign stop in Pittsburgh, Bill Clinton rebuked Donald Trump and his campaign slogan, “Make America Great Again.” The “First Gentleman” wannabe attempted to put a racial spin on it by saying, “That message…America great again is if you’re a white Southerner, you know exactly what it means, don’t you. What it means is I’ll give you an economy you had 50 years ago and I’ll move you back up on the social totem and other people down.”
Apparently the 70-year-old former president is showing his age. Then presidential candidate Bill Clinton sure believed he could make America great again and used the phrase on various occasions during his successful 1991 campaign.
In 2008 Clinton employed the same saying in an ad supporting his better half during her first run for president.
Apparently what played so well then doesn’t play now; it’s not what you say but who says it.
Clinton got caught with his “pants down” again, figuratively speaking of course.
Bill Malec, O’Fallon
