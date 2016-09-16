Hillary’s phrase

“Basket of Deplorables”. That is Hillary Clinton’s phrase for the conservatives who live in middle America.
The liberal elite, who rail at conservatives for being judgmental, are of course the most judgmental of all. They are quick to frame issues in moral terms rather than debating the specifics of an issue.
The elite are the morally superior class who look down on the folks they wish to rule. The liberal elite want to control every aspect of the “deplorables” lives because the “deplorables” might not think and live in the correct way.
I wonder what will happen if the “deplorables” invite other “deplorables” to vote on Nov. 8?
Timothy Buchanan, Swansea
