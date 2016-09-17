Are you deplorable? Take this quiz

Recently Hillary Clinton committed the political faux pas of telling the truth about what she thinks of millions of Americans by including us in her “basket of deplorables” as she was addressing some very wealthy donors at a high-dollar fund-raising event. With a nod to comedian Jeff Foxworthy:
If you think our borders should be secure, you might be deplorable.
If you think refuges from areas sworn to kill us should be vetted very closely before we welcome them into our country, you might be deplorable.
If you think men should go to the men’s room and ladies should go to the ladies’ room, you might be deplorable.
If you think all parents, not just the wealthy, should be able to choose what school their kids attend, you might be deplorable.
If you think all lives matter, you might be deplorable.
If you stand for the flag and the national anthem, you might be deplorable.
Gary Duff, Swansea
