Examine candidates

Why should we vote for Ms. Greenwood for state rep when she cannot and will not attend city council meetings to move the city forward. Her dereliction of duty along with Mr. Mosley is downright disgusting. Yet the voters of ESL will do the bidding of the power broker DCC and continue to be led to slaughter by these spineless precinct committee persons and their cronies.
It is truly time for voters to really look at each candidate and understand who is truly working for you and who is simply drawing a paycheck. Also concerns with Ms. Dean and her suggested shenanigans at the township with her brother are further details that should make us all disgusted with our level of black leadership.
Percy Harris, East St. Louis
Comments