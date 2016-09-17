Time and place

Since Colin Kaepernick of the San Francisco 49ers saw fit to remain seated during the singing of our National Anthem there have been opinions of all sorts expressed.
In the mid 1960’s my brother and I attended a Chicago Blackhawks game where two hippies remained seated during our National Anthem. After the singing had been completed and people began to sit down, fans around these two guys grabbed them and gave them a definite “attitude adjustment” which resulted in a hospital visit for the two of them. Two fans created this situation and the fans took care of it. In the case of Colin Kaepernick, who has lived a life of privilege that most people can’t even imagine, I feel that his teammates should have corrected him. I’m not suggesting violence, but a little eye opening would have been appropriate. He has the right to protest like everyone else, but I feel that there is a time and a place for such things; surely not the way he did. He just confirmed the nickname of team: the “Forty Whiners.”
Jim Bonnevier, Belleville
