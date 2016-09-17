Hillary’s health

Hillary’s hiding info on her health status and then being discovered “in situ” is so so true of her character. She has hidden information since she was a young intern for the House investigation on Watergate, In the other party we have a bombast whose truncated style of communication makes one wonder if he can break 100 on the intelligence scale. A third party offers someone who doesn’t pick up on the word “Aleppo,” a city much in the news in recent weeks. Yikes! Have we finally reached the point where it can truly be said, “America, the best country money can buy”?
Richard Wagner, Highland
