So Hillary insults millions of Americans who support Trump by calling them “deplorable”. And it comes as no surprise that the vacuous liberals who represent the news media don’t accuse her of being wrong. They openly agree with her (which they have done on their broadcasts.) The only issue they have is the actual percentage of Trump supporters they consider deplorable. Gosh, I don’t know what that number may be, but it’s a safe bet the percentage of Hillary supporters who are deplorable is far greater than Trump’s.
Gerard Luebbers, Carlyle
Comments