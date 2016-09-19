Letters to the Editor

September 19, 2016 7:00 PM

No surprise

So Hillary insults millions of Americans who support Trump by calling them “deplorable”. And it comes as no surprise that the vacuous liberals who represent the news media don’t accuse her of being wrong. They openly agree with her (which they have done on their broadcasts.) The only issue they have is the actual percentage of Trump supporters they consider deplorable. Gosh, I don’t know what that number may be, but it’s a safe bet the percentage of Hillary supporters who are deplorable is far greater than Trump’s.

Gerard Luebbers, Carlyle

Related content

Letters to the Editor

Comments

Videos

Police start national manhunt after 13-year-old, infant son kidnapped

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos