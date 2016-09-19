Letters to the Editor

September 19, 2016 7:00 PM

Donald Trump

What does it say about the intelligence of people, civilian or military, who will vote for the lying birther clown Donald Trump.

How can anyone support a moron who admires a dangerous enemy of America such as Putin? If Hillary praised an enemy of America as a “great leader” while criticizing a sitting Republican president, she would be charged with treason from Republican hypocrites. The fact that this odious, conspiracy-loving fool is a candidate of a major party validates my assertion that this country should be called the United States of Stupid.

Hillary for president.

Jim Walters, Belleville

