Military funding

I can remember 2003 when the Republican-controlled Senate said to then Sen. Hillary Clinton about the vote for funding for Iraq: “Aren’t you going to support the troops?” Now everyone is against her and don’t want to remember their actions.
I can’t believe that the military can believe Donald Trump’s remarks about funding for the military. You need to remember that the Republicans control the House and Senate and they are responsible for the reduced spending budget for the U.S. Military.
James Harrigan, Cahokia
