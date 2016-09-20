Madison County Treasurer’s Office didn’t refuse payment

A recent article in the Belleville News-Democrat claimed the Madison County Treasurer’s Office refused to pay legal bills.
The article, “Did Madison County leaders disregard court order? Should they be in contempt?” stated the treasurer “refused to pay” the legal bills to the attorney for the Veteran’s Assistance Commission.
My office did not refuse payment.
The treasurer’s office received the request for payment from VAC attorney Thomas Burkart and forwarded it to the auditor’s and state’s attorney’s offices.
The public should be aware that in Madison County the treasurer’s signature is on the checks, along with the county clerk, but the auditor is the general accountant for the county and reviews and approves all claims.
I feel VAC Superintendent Brad Lavite, who the county administrator banned from all county property, should be allowed to return to his office in the administration building.
Kurt Prenzler, Madison County Treasurer
Comments