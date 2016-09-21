NARFE convention

Two delegates from Glen Carbon, members of Granite City NARFE Chapter 1067, Linda Glasgow and Faye Zezoff, recently joined some 900 other delegates, members and guests at the 34th Biennial National Convention of the National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association (NARFE), held in Reno, Nev., Aug. 28- Sept. 1.
Jessica Klement, NARFE legislative director, told delegates that NARFE has been in a defensive posture for the past six years as federal pay and benefits have been targeted to help curb federal deficits. In this climate, she said, “maintaining benefits should be considered a victory for the Association.” She outlined NARFE’s efforts in several policy areas, including reform of the Social Security Windfall Elimination Provision, which significantly reduces the earned Social Security benefits of some federal retirees.
The delegates heard from U.S. Rep. Michelle Lujan Grisham, D-N.M., a member of the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee, who pledged her continued support.
The convention delegates also pledged to reach a cumulative goal of $13 million for Alzheimer’s research by 2018. To date, NARFE members have donated more than $11.9 million, which is used as grants for research projects. 100 percent of donations to NARFE Alzheimer's Research goes toward research.
Eudora F Zezoff, Glen Carbon
