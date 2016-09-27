I recently caught Hillary Clinton’s paid political ad on TV that was focused on our nation’s honored military veterans. In it she uses disabled veterans as props in a brazen attempt to disparage her opponent, Donald Trump, for his lack of “sacrifices.”
Isn’t that a bit like the pot calling the kettle black? What personal sacrifices has either she or her well-traveled hubby made in that regard? The closest Bill Clinton ever came to military service was the surplus Navy pea jacket that he’d occasionally don on cold Connecticut winter days while attending Yale.
Instead of wasting money on misguided political ads perhaps Clinton could just write a hefty check to her favorite veterans’ organization. The Clinton Foundation can certainly afford it.
Bill Malec, O’Fallon
