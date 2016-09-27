The Sept. 19 edition of the News-Democrat carried an article about “eliminating zero-tolerance” policies in schools. Once again, American schools have over-reacted and over-corrected for previous policy failures. Zero-tolerance has given way to infinite-tolerance.
Now, public schools can officially admit that they are really prisons. Hold the student until his or her sentence, uh, correction: “term” is over. Keep the difficult students in the maximum security, the majority in the normal security and the sycophants can become inmate wardens.
Our reality has finally been admitted by the educational bureaucracy. American schools aren’t about learning; they are $19,000-a-year incarcerations until a person gets old enough to quit.
Phillip Paeltz, Belleville
