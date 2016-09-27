If elected president, Donald Trump would not complete a four-year term of office. His attention span is too short. At the first sign of opposition he will quit and move on to his next huge project.
Trump promises so much which is not within his power to deliver. Change in the United States is the job of the legislative branch of government. Trump’s promises are without substance.
Trump Jr.’s image of a poisoned bowl of Skittles is accurate. The only way to be safe is to not take any of the Skittles.
Sadly, this has also been the legislature’s solution. Do nothing. You can’t say we did the wrong thing if we do nothing.
Before you vote in November, visualize this image. Think of our beautiful White House in Washington, D.C. Now, imagine a gigantic “Trump“ sign on its roof. Hold that image in your mind. You know it will happen.
David J. Busse, Maryville
