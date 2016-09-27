Political parties overpower government

The U.S. Constitution was written with three equal legs (branches of government,) but the formation of political parties in the 1800s began to add a forth leg. The Democrat and Republican parties have dominated for over a century and a half.
In the 20th century, the liberal element began to creep into the Democrat Party. Leftists infiltrated academia and came into full fruition in the time since FDR, FDR even tried to stack the Supreme Court but Congress blocked that. The leftist party has become so powerful within the media and politics that the four legs of government are now is ready to topple the whole government.
The Democrat Party has been taken over by the one-world government forces. The current president is fully invested in that, which would in effect topple our democratic form of government. We would have no more freedoms as given to us under the U.S. Constitution. The media is well behind this push for the one-world government and Hillary is at the forefront. If she is elected: we will have no democratic government, no freedoms, our government will be swallowed by external powers.
She will be abetted by the Washington elitists in both political parties. Those Republican elitists should be ashamed of themselves.
Again, I am not a big fan of Trump but he is the only one who stands in the way of these elitists who want to take away our country.
H. Ray Sigler, Highland
