It’s time to change our Constitution. After all, it was written when there were only 13 colonies, no electricity, no phones, no cars, no planes and the founding fathers could never have envisioned life in the United States as we live it today. Among other things, we need to clarify religious freedom, clarify states’ rights from federal government responsibilities, and get rid of the electoral college.
The 1st Amendment says, “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof;” and was intended to enable all to worship as they believed. However, we just had presidential candidates declare it meant their religious beliefs take precedence over federal and state laws. If we follow that line of thinking, then forms of punishment described in the Torah, Old Testament and the Qur’an for religious crimes could be imposed by Jews, Christians, and Muslims with immunity.
The 10th Amendment states, “The powers not delegated to the United States by the Constitution, nor prohibited by it to the States, are reserved to the States respectively, or to the people.” Can you imagine the chaos if there were no federal standards for aviation, cars, electricity or phones?
Finally, the electoral college process described in the Constitution needs to be eliminated. It was based on electing the president and vice president differently, and communicating state election results by pony express to Washington. In the modern era, we know election results by the next morning.
This is just a start.
David Vail, O'Fallon
