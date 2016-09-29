Stolen sign

An open letter to the scum bag who stole the sign “Hilary for prison in 2016”, out of my yard. You have denied me, my 1st Amendment rights. You might think you have gotten away with something but I want you to know you have not gotten away with anything. I may never know who you are, but I want to point out one thing to you. There is a power that sees what you do, even in the darkest of nights. There is a power that will stand in judgment over your actions. I would not want to be in your shoes.
Claude T. Cable, Fairview Heights
