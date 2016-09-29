In April 2017, the voters in Wood River will make an important decision, as they elect their next mayor. It is important that they elect someone with the experience and determination to get the job done. It is my humble privilege to be a candidate for this office.
As the election season builds up over the coming months, voters will hear from candidates for this office and for city council, and I urge them to listen to all candidates and their varying positions on the important issues facing Wood River. To this end, my campaign will be hosting a meet and greet on Oct. 16, 2016 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Wood River Roundhouse.
Scott Miner, Wood River councilman
