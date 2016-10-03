Please vote pro-life

Two friends in the 1960s from Alton made a great difference. Felecia Goeken, wife and mother of seven, was the co-founder of the National Right to Life Committee and its secretary from 1973 until her death. She was also co-founder of the Illinois Federation Right to Life. Phyllis Schlafly, wife and mother of six, earned a law degree in 1976 and founded the Eagle Forum, focusing on protecting the family. She recognized America as the political embodiment of those values regarding military superiority, defense, immigration, trade, rights of the unborn, the nuclear family and parenthood. Phyllis was an articulate voice for common sense and God-given traditional values until her recent death.
Phyllis defied the liberal, political establishment, the media and academia that were against her. She stopped the deadly Equal Rights Amendment in the 1970s and became the foundation of the pro-life and pro-family movement.
Schlafly was responsible for the pro-life and pro-family plank in the Republican platform again in 2016. Cecil Richards, CEO of Planned Parenthood, the National Abortion Rights Action League and the presidential candidate are responsible for the pro-abortion plank in the Democratic platform again in 2016.
The senior editor of the National Review commented on Sept. 8 that Phyllis Schlafly was correct about the ERA. Its abstract language was deadly to our constitution.
Phyllis recently told her audience, “in a world of inhumanity, war and terrorism, American citizenship is a very precious possession.” Phyllis and Felecia believed in our 1776 form of government. Please stand up for this precious possession in November. Vote pro-life and pro-family and God will bless America.
Esther Koch, Breese
