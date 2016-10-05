Presidential debate was like a sporting event

I was able to sit through most of the recent presidential debate No. 1 while keeping my dinner down. The affair took on many of the characteristics of a sporting event.
Like boxers, the political pugilists were bobbing and weaving, jabbing, punching and counter-punching. Neither was able to land a knockout punch.
It was like baseball with both hurlers throwing fastballs, curves and knuckleballs. There was even a “softball” or two thrown in, though none were hit. Neither was able to hit it out of the park. They were like fencers only with their foils transformed into Pinocchio-like noses which lengthened as the contest droned on.
There was no shortage of Monday morning quarterbacks on the day after. Opinions on the outcome, in terms of winner and loser, were as diverse as the opponent’s debate-night attire. Plato, most probably a sports fan since he’s from the birthplace of the Olympics, had it right when he coined the phrase, “Beauty lies in the eyes of the beholder.”
Neither combatant took the Greek philosopher’s advice, “Be kind, for everyone you meet is fighting a hard battle.”
Stay tuned for round two coming soon to St. Lou. Both presidential wannabes will surely bring a fresh quiver of poison arrows.
Bill Malec, O’Fallon
