“The day the power of love overrules the love of power, the world will know peace.” — Mahatma Gandhi.
It seems to me that Donald Trump, a white male of privilege, values the love of power and control and therefore not qualified to represent this country.
The Unites States is great and will remain so as long as we acknowledge we are a global community in this 21st century. We can no longer be isolationists. It is imperative we interact with this global community in a respectful and collaborative way to ensure world welfare and peace.
I feel Hilary Clinton is highly qualified to be the representative of this country to ensure liberty and justice for all.
Anne Harter, Belleville
