A picture is worth a thousand words. On pages 2-3 of the Insight section of the Sept. 29 News-Democrat, Glenn McCoy proved that old saying absolutely true. Glenn's cartoon showing the GOP princess kissing a frog made much more sense than the 1000 + words that George Will used to explain why we shouldn't vote for Donald Trump.
Mr. Will needs to understand what Mr. McCoy seems to know, either Donald Trump or Hillary Clinton will become our next President. Neither one is perfect, but we can't dig up Abe Lincoln or Ronald Reagan so you have to choose between those two. That's the way it is.
Gary Duff, Swansea
