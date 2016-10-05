Break the stranglehold

I’m puzzled why Mike Mathis and Mr. Mottershaw would associate with Mike Madigan and his Chicago Democrats who want to shut down the coal industry and had to be dragged kicking and screaming to finally pass concealed carry in Illinois. I’m not buying the “I’m with you” hook lines. In case you haven’t noticed, Mike Madigan and Chicago Democrats control Illinois and have done nothing while great businesses, the coal industry and manufacturing have left this state. If elected, Mathis will have basically ZERO support and traction in the Democratic Party on the issues that he claims to support.
Also, I would be happy to wager that Mr. Mathis votes for Mike Madigan to be Speaker of the House. How would that be in my best interests? Madigan must go if this state is to have any chance to recover. A Representative Mathis will only pad the speaker’s supermajority and will increase his stranglehold on our state. Considering the safe district Mike Madigan is in, the only way to remove him from power is to remove the Democrats from the majority in Springfield.
I will be supporting Avery Bourne for the 95th District. I’ve known her quite a while. She supports term limits, job creation and fully funding education. I trust her on the matters that are most important and will be supporting her for State Representative in the 95th District.
Kerwin Law, Pana
Comments