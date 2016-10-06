Poor Hillary

Poor little old Hillary has the liberal media coming to her aid again. This time trying to protect poor little old Hillary from mean Donald Trump. Say, didn’t Hillary claim she is qualified to be president? Leader of the free world? Seems the left-wing media is saying Hillary can’t handle debating one man.
Wonder where poor little old Hillary would run and hide if she became president and had to face America’s real enemies? Hillary would probably call CNN crying she needed to be protected from the bad things a mean foreign enemy is saying about her?
Anyone remember how Hillary tried to destroy the reputations of Monica Lewinsky, Paula Jones, Dolly Kyle, Gennifer Flowers, Kathleen Willey, Juanita Broaddrick, and all the other girlfriends Bill had? That was Hillary’s full-time job while in the White House.
Pete Hill, O’Fallon
