We now know Mr. Trump paid no federal taxes for the past 20 years. How do we rebuild our roads and bridges, pay for education and support our military when the very rich pay no federal taxes? The answer is the middle class bear a greater burden.
Mr. Trump and his cronies say he doesn't pay because he is a brilliant businessman. If he is, it is because his tax lawyers have figured how to shift the burden of paying federal taxes to middle class while the very rich, including Mr. Trump, who can afford to pay, do not. How does this make America great again?
Gerald Montroy, O’Fallon
