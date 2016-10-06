I appreciate Centreville resident Bobbie Taylor taking the time to write and try to set me straight on NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick’s rationale for his continuing protests directed at the American flag.
Based on Taylor’s comments, I suspect he won’t be standing for Old Glory anytime soon, either.
Taylor cites the history of America as critical to Kaepernick’s actions. Kaepernick appears to be more focused on current events than any historical perspective. He’s more a function of social media than history textbooks.
NFL Hall of Fame running back and long-time social activist Jim Brown, who knows something about black struggles in America, supports Kaepernick’s actions “100 percent.”
Brown added, “Now if you ask me ‘Would I do that?’ No I won’t, because I see it a little differently.”
“I’m an American citizen. I pay my taxes. I want my equal rights. But this is my country, and consequently I don’t want to open up for ISIS or anybody that will take away what we’ve already gained.”
Brown went on to say that he feels the No.1 issue in the country is black homicide, young black men killing young black men.
Kaepernick hasn’t offered an opinion on that, at least not yet.
He did offer his view on the first presidential debate after he watched “a little bit” of it. “Both are proven liars and it almost seems like they’re trying to debate who’s less racist.”
Don’t quit your day job, Colin.
Bill Malec, O’Fallon
