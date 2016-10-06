Political coverage

Now I am asking many of you to return to an earlier time when our country was approaching elections how the news media handled stories. I am sure there was manipulation and distortion then as well, but there was an outward pretext of trying to offer a balanced, less-biased presentation of the campaigns. There is no attempt for equal coverage now, and the slant or opinion of the correspondent is usually quite clear. One such example was on CNN when the news moderator stated out-right that they were trying their best to assist Hillary.
I don't know what the solution is, but this era of yellow journalism has taken it to a new level. How can we move the evening broadcasts/daytime news to journalism without personal feelings inserted at will? When will reporting be actual reporting without preset interpretations? Is this even possible?
Margaret Godwin Bergmark, Lebanon
Comments