Last year during the Republican debates for the presidency, I wrote a letter to the newspaper saying it was a clown show. Donald Trump was on center stage and having fun degrading the credibility of all the many nominees. I then said by January of this year the Republican Party would finally get serious and elect one of those worthy candidates and it would not be Donald Trump.
I was wrong. He was nominated for president. Now he faces only one, Hillary Clinton. She has recently become very untrustworthy with many Democrats in her own party.
Donald Trump said he wants to make America great again. He just might be our next president?
Tom Feltman, O’Fallon
Comments