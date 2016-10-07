In “Deplorables,” Gene Robke finally names names, Pence and Trump. They both are, according to Robke, “racist, bigot and a homophobe.” Before this election cycle, Trump was a Democrat, has a history of sharing Hillary Clinton’s views on the issues, contributed to her previous campaigns. According to Robke, Trump is now Pence’s mentor, based on what?
There is more than one way to address social issues. On such, Robke injected Jesus Christ into the equation. When did Jesus go running to Rome to address Caesar to tax and provide for the poor as the solution, as today’s progressive/liberals, with their government intervention — from cradle to grave? His message went before the flock, the people — rich and poor, Jew and Gentile, they were given the freedom to choose their path and their responsibilities to others. Robke, since you know what Jesus would or wouldn’t sanction, what is his position on the act of homosexuality and the redefinition of marriage? Readers may be interested in the Word according to Gene.
Robke, which party controlled the South during the Civil Rights movement? Wasn’t Sen. Robert Byrd (D-W.Va.) a member of the KKK? He filibustered the 1964 Civil Rights Act on the Senate floor. Isn’t the Rev. Al Sharpton, a longtime Democrat, renowned for stating anti-semitic remarks? Isn’t Minister Louis Farrakhan and the New Black Panthers on record of making racist statements? Thus, am I to conclude that more than half of Clinton’s supporters are deplorable racists and anti-Semites?
Russell C. Fette, Collinsville
