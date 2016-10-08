The Obama administration just tried to scare those trapped in failing schools by telling then that school choices are racist.
Why don’t they try to fix those failing schools?
I remember Bill Clinton saying that they knew what the perfect school looks like and they are going to work to make schools follow those ideas.
He didn’t reform those failing schools, is there a reason they want to keep those schools failing? Could it be they don’t want those coming out of failing schools to be able to succeed and move to the middle class?
John Schrand, Belleville
