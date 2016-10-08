Hoffman letter

Just received a flyer from Jay Hoffman saying that Katherine Ruocco will raise taxes if elected. Does Jay really think we forgot that he voted for one of the largest tax increases at midnight on the last day of a lame duck session, even after being fired for being too liberal even for liberal Madison County. He goes on to say he stood up to the people in Springfield. I would like to know who that was as when he stands up to Mike Madigan, it is only to bow and ask how much to spend on some pet project. I may not be happy with Ruocco for the sewer fee increases, she remains the lesser of two evils.
Ron Davis, Shiloh
