Clinton Foundation is master at moving money

Most of the people I talk to think the Clinton Foundation is “organized crime” at its finest. I read that the Clintons set up a separate foreign “charity” in Canada. The Clinton Foundation and the cooperating Canadian charity claim Canadian law prohibits the identification of individual donors.
Foreign oligarchs and governments then donate to this Canadian charity. In this case, mega-millions are donated. The Canadian charity then bundles these separate donations and makes a massive donation to the Clinton Foundation.
The Clinton Foundation “spends” some of the money for legitimate good programs. Unfortunately, experts believe its about 10 percent. Much of the balance goes to enrich the Clintons, virtually tax-free.
The Clinton Foundation, with access to the best accountants, somehow fail to report much of this on their tax filings. They discover these clerical errors and begin the process of refiling five years of tax returns.
Net result — foreign money goes into the Clintons’ pockets tax-free and untraceable back to the original donor. This is the textbook definition of “money laundering.” Oh, by the way, the Canadian charity includes as a principal one Frank Guistra. Google him. He is the guy who was central to the formation of the Uranium Ore, the Canadian company that somehow acquired massive U.S. uranium interest and then sold them to an organization controlled by Russia. This transaction required U.S. State Department approval, and guess who was Secretary of State when the approval was granted — Hillary.
Leroy Hunt, Trenton
