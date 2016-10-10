Wars, rumor of wars, violence in the streets, chronic shootings, hurricanes, typhoons, famine, droughts, forest fires, earthquakes, immorality, corruption in our government and financial institutions, people kneeling instead of standing when our national anthem is played and when our flag is raised, the drugs of opids and heroin spreading overdoses and deaths, identity theft and cybersecurity hacks, creepy clowns, terrorist attacks, economic global uncertainty, abortion, legalizing marijuana, the church and Christians being attacked, suicides, (especially the daily suicides of 20 veterans a day,) our national debt ($19.5 trillion and counting,) and finally, Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton running for president.
Lord, have mercy on us.
Charles M. Clark, Collinsville
