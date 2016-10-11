Volunteer drivers needed to aid cancer patients

Right now one of the biggest barriers to cancer care is transportation. As a healthcare professional working at the Cancer Treatment Center in Swansea, I have seen cancer patients’ treatments delayed due to lack of transportation. Many patients don’t own a vehicle, can’t afford gas, or don’t have access to public transportation. Some may be too elderly or too ill to drive. Without access to reliable transportation, cancer patients may be unable to get to their scheduled treatments. And even the best cancer treatments can’t work if a patient cant’ get to them.
The American Cancer Society is urgently seeking volunteer drivers willing to donate their passenger seat to transport cancer patients to and from their cancer-related treatments through the Road To Recovery program. It is simple to volunteer and free training is provided. Finding dedicated volunteers who can help with this program is crucial to its success in helping cancer patients in our community without reliable transportation.
If any of your readers would be willing to volunteer for the American Cancer Society’s Road To Recovery program, or know someone who might, please call 800-227-2345 or visit cancer.org/drive for information on how to volunteer for this very important program.
Laura Herr, Cancer Treatment Center, Swansea
Comments