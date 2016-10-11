In reading a recent BND article “Hoping America’s ‘nones’ return to faith,” I was struck by the high percentage (49 percent) of respondents who left their Christian upbringing roots because they don’t believe. I remember my own personal experience of being very lukewarm toward church attendance and Bible reading. Shortly after going through my church’s confirmation process, I really didn’t understand the need for a Savior.
A few years later I read a very small book titled “Daniel’s Prophecy of the 70 Weeks” by Alva McClain. McClain’s book showed that the prophecy given in the book of Daniel (Dan. 9:24-27) had been historically fulfilled for the first 69 weeks (173,800 days, or about 476 years). A Scotland Yards Asst. Commissioner Sir Robert Anderson, who was in charge of the Jack the Ripper investigation, submitted the proof of this fulfillment in his 1895 book “The Coming Prince.”
Alva McClain stated “the exact fulfillment of this prophecy is sufficient to demonstrate the accuracy of Daniel and also by implication the inspiration of the Bible and the truth of Christianity. Only God can “declare the end from the beginning” and forecast to the very day “things that are not yet done” (Isa. 46:10). That was the turning point for me. How could I not believe in such an awesome God — the God who creates all, sustains all, and redeems all who believe and are willing to confess their faith publicly.
Thomas Fohne, Columbia
