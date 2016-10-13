Voters dislike Clinton’s policies, not her age

After reading the article on the front of the Insight section Oct. 8, I am furious. First of all, it was labeled “analysis” above the article but it was no more than the writer’s opinion. The title of the article was “Hillary Haters Reflect Our Views of Older Women” and the writer alleges that the reason voters who don’t like Hillary is because she’s an older woman.
I’m a 65-year-old woman and I certainly don’t hate Hillary. I hate her policies, her lies, her illegal activities and her entitlement attitude. It doesn’t have anything to do with her age or sex, just as my dislike of President Obama’s policies have nothing to do with his race.
There have been many women who have been outstanding leaders; Margaret Thatcher, Golda Meir and Indira Gandhi to name a few. When is it going to get through to the media that people don’t hate Hillary Clinton, they don’t like her policies or her perpetual lying?
As far as the actress who couldn’t get good roles because of her age, may I suggest that it isn’t her age but her acting skills that are questionable? Age doesn’t seem to bother Meryl Streep, Helen Mirren and Dame Judith Dench.
A person’s sex or age was never a question in any past elections but journalists can’t help themselves this time around. They are so passionate about getting Hillary elected, they have to use a false premise to make their candidate more palatable to the American voters.
To repeat my point, older women have been excellent leaders for years but, the truth is, Hillary Clinton is no Margaret Thatcher.
Cindi Miles, Belleville
