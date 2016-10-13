Protests, flags

I would like to reply to the letter by Bobbie Taylor in the Sept. 27 edition of the Belleville News-Democrat.
Bobbie Taylor seems to think that the American flag is full of lies and not worthy of respect. Speaking of affronts to this nation, during the recent troublesome demonstrations and protests in Ferguson, Mo., ISIS flags were frequently displayed. That reminded me of how during the Vietnam War, hippies and peaceniks sometimes paraded Vietcong and North Vietnamese flags in anti-war demonstrations. Many of them were also admirers of Ho Chi Minh.
The American flag is a symbol of freedom, including freedom of self-expression. There is also a freedom that goes with it that is not found in communist countries and totalitarian regimes, and that is freedom to leave the country.
If Colin Kaepernick and others with the mindset of Bobbie Taylor, dislike, despise and disrespect our flag, they have the freedom to leave this country. Personally, I wish they would. I would especially like to see them go to Iran or North Korea.
We do not want undesirables in this country any more than the Canadians did as they tolerated American draft dodgers in their country during the Vietnam War.
To all who think and act disrespectfully to the American flag, I wish to say: If you are ashamed to stand by your colors, you had better seek another flag.
Frank B. Austin, O’Fallon
