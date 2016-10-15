Some businesses practice Christian principles

Every Sunday, as my wife and I drive down North Illinois from Grace Church in Fairview Heights, we pass the Chick-fil-A restaurant and notice the empty parking lot. Chick-fil-A is closed while so many other restaurants in the area are busy with the Sunday lunch crowd. I’ve read that its owners are Christians and they close all their stores on Sunday so that employees may attend church and have a day of rest with family. This decision obviously leads to lost revenue and many people might consider it foolish. I, however, view it as Christianity in action.
I’ve heard it asked, “If it was against the law to be a Christian, would there be enough evidence in your life to convict you?” The owners of Chick-fil-A, and others such as Hobby Lobby, have chosen to put their Christian principles ahead of the almighty dollar. I applaud them, as well as the biggest retail center in the country, located in Minnesota, that has chosen to close on the Friday after Thanksgiving, putting family values ahead of commercialism. It would be a better world if more people followed these examples.
Michael L. Lukens, Trenton
