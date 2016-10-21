It’s time to toss Madigan’s puppets from office

Dear Citizens of Illinois,
The News-Democrat published recently the results of a poll in which almost half of the citizens of Illinois want to leave the state. Maybe they want to leave because Illinois is in an absolute financial disaster and our corrupt elected representatives refuse to fix our financial problems. For example:
▪ Highest property tax of all 50 states
▪ The worst unfunded pension plan of any state in the country. Some retired state employees may not be paid the full pension they earned.
▪ Illinois state income, sales, gas, etc., taxes are way higher than most states. Our cost of living is much higher than any of the states around us.
▪ Illinois legislators pay themselves the highest salaries of any state in the country.
▪ Illinois citizens should understand that when a person or business leaves Illinois, state expenses attributable to that person or business do not go away. Those expenses are simply allocated to citizens that remain – you and I – so our taxes increase.
▪ Illinois roads are in bad shape because politicians have been switching money designated for roads to other projects.
The state has only two options: raise taxes, or cut government services. The governor prefers to cut government waste and services, so you can keep your hard-earned money in your pocket.
We voters need to help the governor solve our financial problems by replacing every Democratic puppet legislator that automatically votes with Madigan every single time, regardless of whether it helps or hurts his/her constituents – you and me.
Joe Fairbanks, Fairview Heights
