The Constitution is valuable

Letter writer David Vail sent shivers down my spine with his rejection of our Constitution’s value.
Yes, society has changed since it was first written, but it provides an amendment process to reflect a changing society.
Religious freedom doesn’t mean we’re free to harm others in the name of our faith, but rather we are, or at least should be, protected from being forced to do something that violates our religious beliefs. Would we be a better society if clergy were forced to perform gay marriages? Or perhaps a baker forced out of business for refusing to violate her faith by baking a cake for a same-sex wedding? Is that the America he wants to live in?
Further, he completely misconstrued the 10th Amendment. Federalism ensures that states maintain the right to govern themselves, and that powers are shared between these divisions of government. It’s a check and balance to prevent a central government from becoming too powerful.
Lastly, the Electoral College was created so elections would be more equitable and not solely controlled by states with the largest populations. Even though these states like California, New York and Illinois have great control over the outcomes of our national elections, thanks to the Electoral College there is still a pathway to victory for a presidential candidate who does not carry them. If any changes need to be made to the Electoral College, it should be to award electoral votes on a prorated basis and not winner take all.
Mallory Hayes, Belleville
