Stop releasing balloons

Well, they did it again! They released hundreds of balloons into the environment.
Doesn’t anyone who does this realize it kills the animals and birds and all wildlife when they try to eat the pieces after the balloons have popped?
There must be an alternative to this action that marks events; it should be discontinued.
Even when visiting the USS Arizona Memorial in Hawaii we were told not to drop leis or wreaths or any matter into the water, to protect sea life.
Can we come up with something else to commemorate the events we think we need balloons for?
Any suggestions?
Dianne L. Jany, Waterloo
